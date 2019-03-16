Mere Pyare Prime Minister box office collection Day 1: The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film faces competition

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s latest production and directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister opened to decent reviews on Friday. The film is competing with other releases – Photograph, Hamid and Milan Talkies at the box office this weekend.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister revolves around an eight-year-old boy named Kanhaiya and his relationship with his 24-year-old single mother, Sargam. Kanhaiya is protective of her and loves her so much that in his childlike innocence expresses his wish of marrying her when he grows up. The two live in a slum in Mumbai where the problem of open defecation is still prevalent. One day Sargam gets sexually assaulted while returning from her daily routine. This makes Kanhaiya knock the door of the highest office in the country to seek justice for his mother and writes letters to the Prime Minister to make himself heard.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister stars National Award-winning actor Anjali Patil in the role of the mother. It also stars Om Kanojiya, Niteesh Wadhwa, Syna Anand, Adarsh Bharti, Prasad, Makrand Deshpande and Atul Kulkarni.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a two-star rating. She wrote, “The kids are just fine. Led by Kanu (Kanojiya), they are free-spirited and fun-loving, cracking jokes as they sit in a line, bottoms hanging over water pipelines, to relieve themselves, or as they hoof off, carrying a beseeching letter to the PM. The adults do big people things: flirt, eye each other suggestively, and dance Bollywood-style to a holi song, after a round of ‘bhaang’.”