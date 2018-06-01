May box office report: Alia Bhatt’s Raazi rakes in the moolah

Alia Bhatt’s Raazi dominated the box office this month. Alia Bhatt’s Raazi dominated the box office this month.

May was a great month for Bollywood. While Alia Bhatt’s Raazi dominated the box office, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out and John Abraham’s period drama Parmanu were also not far behind. Even Hollywood flicks like Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 gave desi films a tough time at the theatres.

Having minted a total of Rs 108.04 crore, Raazi became one of the rare female-centric movies to have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Soni Razdan and others.

While Hollywood films have been finding many takers at the Indian box office lately, with Avengers: Infinity War’s release on April 27, history was rewritten in terms of Hollywood releases in India. The trailblazing hit was not just the fastest film to cash in Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office, but also the first Hollywood film to have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India. The film’s collection stands at Rs 223.93 crore currently. Among other Hollywood releases, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 made Rs 48.18 crore in India. This is no mean feat considering Umesh Shukla’s ‘ageless’ comedy 102 Not Out earned Rs 50.01 crore at the box office.

May 4 also saw the release of the Hansal Mehta directorial Omerta which starred Rajkummar Rao as the terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh. But unfortunately, Omerta was not able to gain much traction. It collected a meagre Rs 3.56 crore at the box office.

The last Friday of the month, May 25, saw a clash between the period drama Parmanu and the Rabindranath Tagore adaptation Bioscopewala. While Bioscopewala went pretty much unnoticed at the theatres, Parmanu has been raking in the moolah. The film has collected Rs 32.17 crore in six days and is still going strong at the box office.

Other releases like Sumeet Vyas’ High Jack, Naseeruddin Shah’s Hope Aur Hum and Sanjay Mishra’s Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain couldn’t make an impact at the ticketing counters.

