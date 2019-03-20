Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota box office collection prediction: Vasan Bala film to earn Rs 1-2 crore on Day 1

Vasan Bala’s upcoming film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, introducing Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dasani, was lauded at the 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and also grabbed the Midnight Madness Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Its trailer launch earlier this month also piqued the interest of youngsters. Considering the response the trailer has received, it is being predicted that the movie might earn something between Rs 1-2 crore on its release day.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has shaped up quite well. Youngsters are relating to the trailer very well. The concept is being liked. It is being looked at as a tight release targeting only the youth. It is a specific targeted release, definitely not as wide as its counterpart Kesari.”

Kesari, a historical drama starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, also releases on March 21 along with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. “The promos, as well as early reviews, have set a specific target audience for this film. People are also looking at it as the desi version of Deadpool. It may earn something between Rs 1-2 crore,” added Girish.

On the box office clash of the two films, Girish Johar suggested, ” The first choice will be Kesari even if it is not that good.”

The plot of the Vasan Bala directorial revolves around Surya (Dasani) who suffers from a rare disease – insensitivity to pain. The film’s title translates to ‘the man who feels no pain’. The trailer revealed that unlike other boys of his age, Surya doesn’t wish to be a pilot, a doctor, the Prime Minister or something along these lines. Rather, he wants to fight and stop all the chain snatchers in his city. The film also stars Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi.

Talking about the inspiration behind Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Vasan had told PTI, “A friend of mine told me about this kid who comes to a dentist and doesn’t ask for anesthesia. I got intrigued and then the whole process to know about his condition was started. Somehow while writing, this condition came in and it all merged with my martial arts love. This happened in 2015.”