Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 3: The Taapsee Pannu film picks up

Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 3: This Taapsee Pannu film has recovered from its disappointing start. Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 3: This Taapsee Pannu film has recovered from its disappointing start.

Manmarziyaan, which started with unexpectedly mild Rs 3.52 crore, upped its game on the second day. It earned Rs 5.11 crore, and its total now stands at Rs 8.63 crore. An Anurag Kashyap directorial, Manmarziyaan stars Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. Unlike most of Kashyap’s films, Manmarziyaan is an out-and-out romance. Also, Abhishek is returning to the big screen after a hiatus of two years.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of Manmarziyaan. He said, “#Manmarziyaan witnesses a healthy 45.17% growth on Day 2, although after a low Day 1, the jump in biz should’ve been higher… North circuits are performing better… Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr. Total: ₹ 8.63 cr. India biz.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had this to say about the film in her two-star review, “Pannu stands out, trying to work past the clichéd role. This is the first time the excellent Kaushal is not able to make character his own: fresh off Sanju, this is a disappointment. And Bachchan’s Robbie, fashioned as an antidote to the mercurial Rumi, reminds you so strongly of Ajay Devgn’s part in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that it’s hard to separate them. A couple of the songs are good too, perfectly matching the tone of the movie, but finally there are too many of them.”

