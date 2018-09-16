Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 2: Anurag Kashyap’s romantic drama to pull up its socks

Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 2: The film failed to have a massive opening at the ticket counters. Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 2: The film failed to have a massive opening at the ticket counters.

Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan has got a thumbs up from critics as well as moviegoers. Kashyap’s handling of romance came as a surprise to fans of his brand of movies. However, the film failed to have a massive opening at the ticket counters. On Day 1, it managed to add only Rs 3.52 crore to its account. However, the trade pundits predict that the film will grow with a positive word-of-mouth and is thus expected to rake in moolah during the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office collection of the Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer. In his tweet, Taran mentioned the slow start of the film. “#Manmarziyaan has a low Day 1… Started on a dull note in the morning, but picked up towards evening… North circuits were better… Biz will scale upwards on Sat and Sun [a norm these days], but real test will be on weekdays… Fri ₹ 3.52 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

What works in favour of Manmarziyaan, according to trade analyst Girish Johar, is the music of the film by Amit Trivedi and its strong star cast. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar said that the movie has created the right amount of buzz among cinephiles and people are excited to see Junior Bachchan back on the screen after a gap of two years.

Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of the film wrote, “Taapsee Pannu stands out, trying to work past the clichéd role. This is the first time the excellent Vicky Kaushal is not able to make the character his own: fresh off Sanju, this is a disappointment. And Bachchan’s Robbie, fashioned as an antidote to the mercurial Rumi, reminds you so strongly of Ajay Devgn’s part in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that it’s hard to separate them.”

