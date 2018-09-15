Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 1: Will this Abhishek-Taapsee film capitalise on its positive buzz?

Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu starrer has received positive audience response. Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu starrer has received positive audience response.

Anurag Kashyap’s latest project Manmarziyaan is a true-blue romantic film, which is pretty rare for the director. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal, the film focuses on a love triangle. It marks Abhishek Bachchan’s comeback to cinema after a two year hiatus.

The film has generated considerable buzz since it was announced. The idea of Kashyap, who is more known for his cynical style of filmmaking, taking on the romance genre has intrigued his fans. Manmarziyaan is expected to earn Rs 4.5 crore on the first day.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had said, “Manmarziyaan has created the right buzz by highlighting the comeback of Abhishek Bachchan on the silver screen after two years. The other cast of the movie, Vicky Kaushal has been winning over the audiences with his performances and so is Taapsee Pannu. So, the film boasts of a strong star cast.”

Johar added, “Anurag Kashyap has attempted a romantic film this time which is different from his previous ones like Raman Raghav and Gangs of Wasseypur. So, people are excited to watch a different film coming out of brand Anurag Kashyap. Also, the music of the movie has been a talking point. With all these elements and a partial holiday in Mumbai because of Ganesh Chaturthi, Manmarziyaan is expected to mint Rs 4.5 crore on the first day of its release.”

Abhishek Bachchan had spoken about his Manmarziyaan co-stars to indianexpress.com. He said, “They are both very easy actors. They take their talent very lightly, in the sense they are very nonchalant about their talent. I think that’s beautiful. They will do the toughest of scenes, finish it and just walk away like it’s no big deal. It is fantastic how easily the talent comes to them.”

