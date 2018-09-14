Manmarziyaan box office prediction: Anurag Kashyap film expected to earn Rs 4.5 crore on Day 1

Manmarziyaan stars Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. Manmarziyaan stars Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

Anurag Kashyap’s rom-com Manmarziyaan is now running in cinema halls and going by the early reviews of the film, it has started to win hearts already. According to trade analysts, it has managed to create the right buzz among cinephiles and it is expected to do good business at the ticket counters.

“Manmarziyaan has created the right buzz by highlighting the comeback of Abhishek Bachchan on the silver screen after two years. The other cast of the movie, Vicky Kaushal has been winning over the audiences with his performances and so is Taapsee Pannu. So, the film boasts of a strong star cast,” said trade analyst Girish Johar.

Abhishek has sported a turban and beard, and seems comfortable playing the character of Robbie in Manmarziyaan. The actor has described the film as a “quintessential love story for this generation”. Vicky Kaushal, last seen in Sanju, also is almost unrecognisable in his carefree avatar of Vicky Sandhu.

Adding to it and predicting the film’s box office collection on Day 1, Johar said, “Anurag Kashyap has attempted a romantic film this time which is different from his previous ones like Raman Raghav and Gangs of Wasseypur. So, people are excited to watch a different film coming out of brand Anurag Kashyap. Also, the music of the movie has been a talking point. With all these elements and a partial holiday in Mumbai because of Ganesh Chaturthi, Manmarziyaan is expected to mint Rs 4.5 crore on the first day of its release.”

Apart from Manmarziyaan, it is Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra’s Mitron which has hit screens. But, being a small film, it hasn’t been marketed well and Johar has predicted that it will earn around Rs 1 crore on its first day. The same goes for another release of the day, Love Sonia. Talking about it, Johar said, “The film fraternity has pushed the film hard but being based on a social issue, it has lower entertainment value. Just like previous week’s Gali Guleiyan, this film too has a specific audience. But, I believe such films should not be backed by box office figures but they should bask in the glory of critics’ review.”

Now, it will be interesting to see which out of the three releases will dominate the weekend and take the lead away from Stree.

