Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu movie is taking it slow

Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 5: The film is expected to pick up pace in coming days Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 5: The film is expected to pick up pace in coming days

Anurag Kashyap’s latest release Manmarziyaan impressed with its weekend box office figures. However, it was not a fruitful Monday for the film as it failed to mint the kind of numbers that was expected of it. Manmarziyaan has minted Rs 16.43 crore till now. The Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu film earned an all-time low of Rs 2.10 crore on Monday.

The film has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters and that is quite an accomplishment since Manmarziyaan is the first time that Anurag Kashyap has tried narrating a full-blown love story. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave two stars to the film and called the movie exhausting.

“This, being able to show lovers combusting, is Kashyap’s strength. What he is doing in Manmarziyaan (one girl, two boys) is inverting the triangle he had set up in Dev D (one boy, two girls), and for a while we are swept up in the whole Amritsar setting, the Golden temple scenes, the authentic Punjabi tongue, the excellent supporting cast, and, at the heart of it, Kaushal and Pannu’s playing of lovers-who-can’t-live-with-and–without-each-other. What gets annoying too soon is the same pair’s going round and round in circles: I’m tired of Bollywood’s commitment-phobic young men, who are up for a bit of the down-and-dirty, but cannot, or will not, ‘settle down’. Is there no other kind of male lover?” a section of her review read.

Manmarziyaan released alongside Jackky Bhagnani starrer Mitron, the latter bombed at the box office leaving that much space for the Anurag Kashyap directorial to breathe. Now it remains to be seen if the movie will be able to pick up its socks in the coming weeks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd