Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 4: Anurag Kashyap film gains momentum

Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu film has earned Rs Rs 14.33 crore. Manmarziyaan box office collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu film has earned Rs Rs 14.33 crore.

After a fairly dismal start, Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan has picked up pace. On its opening weekend, the film has collected Rs 14.33 crore. It is still not too impressive considering the buzz the film had generated. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, Manmarziyaan is based on a love triangle. This is the first film of Anurag Kashyap that is purely a love story, though one can still expect a little subversion of the romance film tropes. Amit Trivedi has composed the soundtrack of the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. He said, “#Manmarziyaan has a low weekend… Although the biz saw good growth on Day 2 [45.17%], it didn’t grow much on Day 3 [11.55%]… Weekend biz should’ve been higher due to the popular genre and music… Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 14.33 cr. India biz.”

#Manmarziyaan has a low weekend… Although the biz saw good growth on Day 2 [45.17%], it didn’t grow much on Day 3 [11.55%]… Weekend biz should’ve been higher due to the popular genre and music… Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.11 cr, Sun 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 14.33 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

In her 2 star review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Taapsee Pannu stands out, trying to work past the clichéd role. This is the first time the excellent Kaushal is not able to make character his own: fresh off Sanju, this is a disappointment. And Bachchan’s Robbie, fashioned as an antidote to the mercurial Rumi, reminds you so strongly of Ajay Devgn’s part in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that it’s hard to separate them. A couple of the songs are good too, perfectly matching the tone of the movie, but finally there are too many of them.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd