Manikarnika box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer is off to a good start

The Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released on January 25, a day prior to the Republic Day. Kangana’s performance in the film is getting widely appreciated by celebrities from the film fraternity as well as the audience at large.

It garnered a total collection of Rs 8.75 crore on opening day.

Despite a clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, people from across places continued to throng theaters on the second day of its release as well.

Co-directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, this period-drama has impressed the audience. However, it has received mixed reviews from critics.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie two and a half stars. In her review, she wrote, “There is not a single complex thought in this nearly three-hour movie, which runs out of steam in the third act because it needs to repeat its battle scenes ad nauseam to fill up the time till the end. It’s all kept deliberately kindergarten-level simple (in some places, even simplistic), linear, first this happened, then this happened, and then. We the viewers have to do no work to get with the movie’s plan: we just have to sit back, go with the flow, flabby and clunky in bits, and admire Ranaut blazing on the screen.”

She added, “As promised, Manikarnika does tick all the nationalistic boxes. It is getting a perfectly-timed Republic Day release. And there are plenty of eye-roll moments as it chases the red-faced Brits, and raises the flag. It may have been Jhansi, but it is clearly a prelude to the ‘tiranga’. But what keeps us with the film is Rani Ranaut, who in her best moments, owns her part, the single-track narrative, and the screen.”