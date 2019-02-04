Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film crosses Rs 75 crore mark

Kangana Ranaut film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi refuses to bow down at the box office. After consecutive impressive weeks, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 76.65 crore.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Manikarnika on Twitter. He wrote, “#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 75 cr… Saw a positive turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun… Biz on weekdays will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*… [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 76.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 75 cr… Saw a positive turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun… Biz on weekdays will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*… [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 76.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

#Manikarnika biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 61.15 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 15.50 cr

Total: ₹ 76.65 cr

India biz.#Manikarnika benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 10 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

While the film garnered mixed reviews from the critics, the historical drama has been received by the audience with open arms.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut: Film industry is full of petty and small people

Advertising

While talking about the film’s success, Kangana told indianexpress.com, “My heart and soul was all for the story that belongs to each one of us. It is not that Rani Lakshmibai was a person who belonged to me. She belonged to everyone. Whatever we are today is because of them who sacrificed their lives. My sincere endeavour was to create something for people. I didn’t charge a single penny to direct. I felt absolutely devotional. I felt like I was serving the people of this nation. And I am getting the same kind of response. The way people are loving it or the way they are feeling overwhelmed or connecting with the legacy is what I gained from this.”