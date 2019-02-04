Toggle Menu
Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film crosses Rs 75 crore markhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/box-office-collection/manikarnika-kangana-ranaut-box-office-collection-75-crore-5568177/

Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film crosses Rs 75 crore mark

Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi shows no signs of slowing down in its second week. The film has earned Rs 76.65 crore till now.

kangana ranaut manikarnika collects 75 crore
Kangana Ranaut film Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi is on a roll. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi refuses to bow down at the box office. After consecutive impressive weeks, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 76.65 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Manikarnika on Twitter. He wrote, “#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 75 cr… Saw a positive turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun… Biz on weekdays will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*… [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 76.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

While the film garnered mixed reviews from the critics, the historical drama has been received by the audience with open arms.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut: Film industry is full of petty and small people

Advertising

While talking about the film’s success, Kangana told indianexpress.com, “My heart and soul was all for the story that belongs to each one of us. It is not that Rani Lakshmibai was a person who belonged to me. She belonged to everyone. Whatever we are today is because of them who sacrificed their lives. My sincere endeavour was to create something for people. I didn’t charge a single penny to direct. I felt absolutely devotional. I felt like I was serving the people of this nation. And I am getting the same kind of response. The way people are loving it or the way they are feeling overwhelmed or connecting with the legacy is what I gained from this.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Diva Dhawan: We went out for dinner one night and stories started
2 Have you seen these photos of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha?
3 Luka Chuppi song Coca Cola: This Kriti Sanon & Kartik Aaryan number is a crowd-pleasing recreation