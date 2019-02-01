Manikarnika box office collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut film to face competition from new releases

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi has been consistent with its performance at the box office. The film has, so far, collected Rs 56.90 crore. With new releases this weekend, the period drama is expected to slow down.

Advertising

This weekend, Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will hit the screens.

Manikarnika has been co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish. The movie also stars Ankita Lokhande, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and Danny Denzongpa among others.

While critics gave the film mixed reviews, celebrities have been showering praise on Kangana’s film.

“I am highly impressed by Kangana’s performance and direction in Manikarnika. She looks absolutely fabulous and beautiful. I am really happy and proud of her. God bless her and wishing her all the best,” Waheeda Rehman said in a statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Asha Parekh and others have also lauded Kangana Ranaut.

Advertising

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of Manikarnika, “There is not a single complex thought in this nearly three-hour movie, which runs out of steam in the third act because it needs to repeat its battle scenes ad nauseam to fill up the time till the end. It’s all kept deliberately kindergarten-level simple (in some places, even simplistic), linear, first this happened, then this happened, and then. We the viewers have to do no work to get with the movie’s plan: we just have to sit back, go with the flow, flabby and clunky in bits, and admire Ranaut blazing on the screen.”