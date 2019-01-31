Manikarnika box office collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut starrer continues to dominate

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika has collected Rs 52.40 crore in the first five days. The period film opened with Rs 8.75 crore and has managed to steadily increase its collections at the box office.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 50 cr… Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren’t… Weekend 2 crucial… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu”

Manikarnika crossed the big 50 crore in just five days. The film is still facing stiff competition from the Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Manikarnika has been co-directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and Danny Denzongpa among others.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote in her review, “There is not a single complex thought in this nearly three-hour movie, which runs out of steam in the third act because it needs to repeat its battle scenes ad nauseam to fill up the time till the end. It’s all kept deliberately kindergarten-level simple (in some places, even simplistic), linear, first this happened, then this happened, and then. We the viewers have to do no work to get with the movie’s plan: we just have to sit back, go with the flow, flabby and clunky in bits, and admire Ranaut blazing on the screen.”

Advertising

Manikarnika will face Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga at the box office during the upcoming weekend.