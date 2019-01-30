Manikarnika box office collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut film declines slightly

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had a decent start to the weekdays. After a fabulous opening weekend (earnings of Rs 42.55 crore), it collected Rs 5.10 crore on Monday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Manikarnika is decent on crucial Mon. Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 41.71%… North circuits continue to lead… Week 1 should be close to ₹ 60 cr [as per trends]… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 47.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

Co-directed by Kangana and Krish, Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Richard Keep, Suresh Oberoi and Danny Denzongpa among others.

The film may have received the love of audiences, but the critics were less kind to it. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it a mixed review. She wrote, “There is not a single complex thought in this nearly three-hour movie, which runs out of steam in the third act because it needs to repeat its battle scenes ad nauseam to fill up the time till the end. It’s all kept deliberately kindergarten-level simple (in some places, even simplistic), linear, first this happened, then this happened, and then.

She added, “We the viewers have to do no work to get with the movie’s plan: we just have to sit back, go with the flow, flabby and clunky in bits, and admire Ranaut blazing on the screen.”

Manikarnika has little competition for now. Its only rival Thackeray, while doing well, is not much of a challenge for it. This Friday also has no important releases that should worry Manikarnika, which is riding on good word-of-mouth promotion.