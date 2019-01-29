Manikarnika box office collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut juggernaut continues

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had a superb opening weekend. It grossed Rs 42.55 crore over three days.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He said, “#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend… Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]… Kangana’s biggest opener… Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best… Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

Manikarnika released alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bal Thackeray biopic, Thackeray.

The movie also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Ankita Lokhande among others.

Manikarnika has evoked mixed response among critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars and noted, “There is not a single complex thought in this nearly three-hour movie, which runs out of steam in the third act because it needs to repeat its battle scenes ad nauseam to fill up the time till the end. It’s all kept deliberately kindergarten-level simple (in some places, even simplistic), linear, first this happened, then this happened, and then.”

She added, “We the viewers have to do no work to get with the movie’s plan: we just have to sit back, go with the flow, flabby and clunky in bits, and admire Ranaut blazing on the screen.”

Advertising

Manikarnika is benefitting from strong word-of-mouth and lukewarm reviews have not affected its collections. It should sail through the week quite easily.