Manikarnika box office collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut film to have a queenly opening

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released on Friday. The movie, co-directed by Ranaut herself and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, is about the warrior queen of Jhansi who defied the East India Company rule during the Rebellion of 1857 and fought until her last breath.

The film is all set to lead the box office from its opening day. It released alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bal Thackeray biopic Thackeray. But according to trade analyst Girish Johar, Manikarnika will easily beat the latter film’s figures on the first day.

Johar said, “Both Manikarnika and Thackeray are in the biopic space but the former is more of a mass historical film and the latter has a bent towards drama. So, in my opinion, there is no competition between the two movies in terms of box office figures.”

He added, “Manikarnika will be the highest non-holiday, woman-led opener with a collection of Rs 12-13 crore on the day of its release. It will have a massive release.”

The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa among others. KV Vijayendra Prasad, screenwriter of blockbusters like Baahubali franchise and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has penned the story of Manikarnika.

Manikarnika has evoked mixed response among critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 2.5 star review, “As promised, Manikarnika does tick all the nationalistic boxes. It is getting a perfectly-timed Republic Day release. And there are plenty of eye-roll moments as it chases the red-faced Brits, and raises the flag. It may have been Jhansi, but it is clearly a prelude to the ‘tiranga’.”

She added, “But what keeps us with the film is Rani Ranaut, who in her best moments, owns her part, the single-track narrative, and the screen.”