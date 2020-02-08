Bollywood box office: Malang opens well, Tanhaji concludes its grand run

Could Malang take over Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji at the box office? Could Malang take over Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji at the box office?

Mohit Suri’s Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu got a decent opening at the box office. The film earned Rs 6.71 crore on Friday though it could have earned better since it has all the essentials of a Bollywood masala entertainer.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#Malang is decent on Day 1… Should’ve grossed higher given its genre… National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz… Mass circuits low… Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited… Fri ₹ 6.71 cr. #India biz.”

Now, the romantic action thriller will face the real test on the weekend and it remains to be seen if the audience will choose it over Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which has been ruling the ticket counters for over four weeks now.

The total collection of the Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer period drama stands at Rs 260.67 crore. “#Tanhaji [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 260.67 cr. #India biz,” tweeted Taran Adarsh.

This week’s other release, Shikara, helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra had a surprise opening at the ticket counters. The film which has no big names attached to it pulled people to cinema halls. Taran Adarsh shared, “#Shikara surprises on Day 1… Released at multiplexes mainly, the biz gathered momentum post noon shows [a norm nowadays]… Needs to double its Day 1 number on Day 2 and maintain the trend on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 1.20 cr. #India biz.”

One film which has been affected by the new releases is Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F’s Jawaani Jaaneman. With a fall in the screen count, the film managed to earn only Rs 1.04 crore on Friday, bringing its total collection to Rs 21.25 crore.

“#JawaaniJaaneman is hit by new releases… The screen count as well as shows have reduced… Metros should be back on track on [second] Sat, although #Delhi – where it’s performing well – will be limited on Sat… [Week 2] Fri 1.04 cr. Total: ₹ 21.25 cr. #India biz,” Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

The business of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D seems to have slowed down. The film’s total box office collection stands at Rs 70.21 crore.

