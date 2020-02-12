Bollywood box office: Malang continues to grow, Jawaani Jaaneman barely surviving

Malang is performing well at the box office. Malang is performing well at the box office.

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer Malang is doing decent business at the box office. It has been five days since the film’s release, and it has collected Rs 33.20 crore till now.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of Malang and wrote, “#Malang is steady on Day 5… It was important to trend well on weekdays and if it continues to maintain on Day 6 and 7, a healthy Week 1 total will be on the cards… Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr, Tue 3.80 cr. Total: ₹ 33.20 cr. #India biz.”

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F’s comedy flick Jawaani Jaaneman is barely surviving. Its total collection stands at a poor Rs 25.82 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of the Saif Ali Khan starrer and wrote, “#JawaaniJaaneman [Week 2] Fri 1.04 cr, Sat 1.58 cr, Sun 1.67 cr, Mon 68 lakhs, Tue 64 lakhs. Total: ₹ 25.82 cr. #India biz.”

In the coming days, Mohit Suri directorial Malang is expected to pull in more viewers. However, the same cannot be said for Jawaani Jaaneman.

