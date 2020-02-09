Malang box office collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer mints Rs 15.60 crore

Malang day 2 box office collection: The Mohit Suri directorial is off to a decent start. Malang day 2 box office collection: The Mohit Suri directorial is off to a decent start.

Malang, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead roles, hit the screens on February 7. The film minted Rs 6.71 crore on its opening day. As of now, its total collection stands at Rs 15.60 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures and wrote, “#Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings… Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Eyes ₹ 24 cr [+/-] weekend – the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]… Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: ₹ 15.60 cr. #India biz.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu also play pivotal roles in Malang. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman, the film marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Mohit after Aashiqui 2.

It is a busy weekend for movie-goers as films like Hina Khan’s Hacked and Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial Shikara were also released along with Malang.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars. Shubhra noted, “Mohit Suri’s cinematic universe is routinely dark and twisted, and in his best work, his characters have been edgy and interesting. But Malang’s twists don’t really take you aback, and the identity of one of the perpetrators is more of an eye-roll than anything else.”

She added, “Things pick up in the second half. Khemu, always watchable, comes into his own, especially in his scenes with his troubled wife, played by Khanvilkar, who leaves an impression. And Kapoor, who adds a layer of weary pain to his out-of-control character, makes you watch, even if his brandishing a gun in a spotted bathroom mirror in a you-talking-to-me variant, doesn’t really stick.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd