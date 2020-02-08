Malang box office collection Day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani film earns Rs 6.71 crore

Malang box office collection: The Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer remained the first choice of moviegoers on Friday. Malang box office collection: The Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer remained the first choice of moviegoers on Friday.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang released on Friday. The romantic action-thriller is expected to have a decent opening at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Malang is decent on Day 1… Should’ve grossed higher given its genre… National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz… Mass circuits low… Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited… Fri ₹ 6.71 cr. #India biz.”

According to film trade analyst Girish Johar, Mohit Suri directorial has been promoted well, so it’s expected to earn well. He said, “Malang is not an out-and-out masala entertainer like a Housefull or Baaghi. It has a lot of intrigue to its characters, and it has a thrill element to it. So, like all thrillers, it will be targeting the Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, and then its performance at the box office will depend on word of mouth.”

Apart from Malang, Hacked, starring Hina Khan, and Shikara, a film on Kashmiri Pundits, also released on Friday. But Malang remained the first choice of moviegoers.

However, the film failed to impress critics. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta called Malang “a tepid affair” and gave it a rating of 1.5 stars. “Mohit Suri’s cinematic universe is routinely dark and twisted, and in his best work, his characters have been edgy and interesting. But Malang’s twists don’t really take you aback, and the identity of one of the perpetrators is more of an eye-roll than anything else,” she wrote in her review.

Shubhra added, “Things pick up in the second half. Kemmu, always watchable, comes into his own, especially in his scenes with his troubled wife, played by Khanvilkar, who leaves an impression. And Kapoor, who adds a layer of weary pain to his out-of-control character, makes you watch, even if his brandishing a gun in a spotted bathroom mirror in a you-talking-to-me variant, doesn’t really stick.”

