Malang box office prediction: Mohit Suri film to get a good opening

Mohit Suri directorial Malang releases on Friday along with Hina Khan starrer Hacked and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara. While it is a crowded Friday at the box office, romantic action thriller Malang is expected to rule the roost, courtesy its star cast which includes Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

Predicting the opening day box office collection of Malang to be over Rs 6 crore, film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Malang’s trailer has received a good response, and it looks like a hippie Bollywood film which will attract the youth. Mohit Suri, who has been a successful filmmaker, is coming after a long time, and the film’s music is also getting a lot of attention. The buzz around the film is quite strong.”

Expected to hit over 2000 screens, Malang will target the audience in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Girish remarked, “The tier 1 and tier 2 cities across the country will lap it up. It’s not an out-and-out masala entertainer like a Housefull or Baaghi. It has a lot of intrigue to its characters, and it has a thrill element to it. So, like all thrillers, it will be targeting the Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, and then its performance at the box office will depend on word of mouth.”

When asked if the star cast of the film will affect its footfall in theaters, Girish gave an affirmative nod. “Disha Patani is adding the oomph factor to the film. Aditya is looking good on screen. Anil Kapoor is a fantastic actor and has his own brand. Mohit Suri has done good films in the past. So, everyone will pull the audience to theaters,” he said.

With everything looking positive for Malang, it remains to be seen if, like Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman, the film’s performance will be affected by Ajay Devgn’s successfully running period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. Tanhaji has earned Rs 257.67 crore until now.

Girish Johar said, “Tanhaji is doing really well. Now it depends on the content of Malang. If it would be bad, then Tanhaji has a lot of meat in it and can again gain traction. So let’s wait and watch. But the first choice of the audience will be Malang. Jawaani Jaaneman has slowed down so it won’t affect Malang.”

