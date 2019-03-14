Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 13: Kartik-Kriti film remains steady

Toggle Menu
Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 13: The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film maintains a stronghold. The Laxman Utekar directorial debut is now set to enter its third week.

A story of a twisted live-in relationship, Luka Chuppi continues to spread laughter and remains unstoppable at the box office. Even in its second week, the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film is maintaining a stronghold.

Though the Laxman Utekar directorial debut showed a dip in performance at the start of its week two, it managed to remain steady. While on Monday, Luka Chuppi earned Rs 2.05 crore, on Tuesday it showed a marginal growth with Rs 2.07 crore collection at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office numbers of the rom-com. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi is trending well on weekdays… [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 2.07 cr [marginally higher than Mon]. Total: ₹ 71.48 cr. India biz.”

Earlier, thanking the audience, Kartik Aaryan had posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that read, “Thank you for giving me my best weekend 🙏🏻😁❤ #SoldOut 😁😁I tried to do something new post Sonu and the amount of love that has been showered upon the film and Guddu is unreal… Thank you for accepting #Guddu ❤Keep watching #LukaChuppi Saparivaar”

