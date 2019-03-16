Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 14: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon rom-com is on a roll

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan movie Luka Chuppi has done considerable business. This is especially remarkable since the movie was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. Its total collection currently stands at Rs 75.24 crore.

The cast and the concept of the quirky romantic-comedy seem to have struck a chord with the audience. It should also be noted that the film is Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener. It had minted Rs 8.01 crore on day one.

Earlier, in a tweet, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared, “#LukaChuppi is rock-steady in Week 2… Displays healthy trending… Patronage from youth has emerged its biggest strength… Crosses ₹ 75 cr… [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 2.07 cr, Wed 1.96 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 75.24 cr. India biz.”

While the film has set the cash register ringing, Luka Chuppi garnered mixed reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 1.5 stars and said that the film had the potential to be something bigger, but that it failed to achieve that goal.

“Somewhere deep inside Luka Chuppi is the film it wanted to be: a send-up of the tiresome rituals and hypocrisies which bind socially-sanctioned relationships, and an attack on religious bigotry. But the writing and the treatment is so slack that the intent rises to the surface only occasionally,” Shubhra wrote in her review of the movie.

Apart from Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, the rom-com also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in significant roles.