Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film maintains grip

Luka Chuppi, starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, aced the weekday test, putting up a great show on its first Monday by earning Rs 7.90 crore. Now, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 40.03 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh expressed the film will cross Rs 50 crore comfortably.

Advertising

Luka Chuppi has become Maddock Films’ third film in a row to taste success at the box office. Last year, the production house saw tremendous response from the audience for Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree.

Talking about the success, producer Dinesh Vijan said in a statement, “The only constant ingredient is change! Being able to back stories that maybe don’t have a reference point. With all of our films, there wasn’t a film which seemed similar to another one. People thought I was crazy to introduce zombies, make Varun Dhawan a dark hero, make a horror comedy, or talk about live-in relationships with the whole family! But it all worked out. Audiences are evolved and exposed to so much content, that we must strive to make interesting stories but still retain the commercial sensibilities they are used to.”

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had also thanked his fans for showering so much love on his character and the film.

Advertising

Luka Chuppi, which released on March 1, is facing competition from Total Dhamaal that released almost two weeks ago. With Badla all set to release this Friday, it is to be seen if Luka Chuppi is able to hold its own.