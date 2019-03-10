Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 9: Kartik Aaryan film faces competition from Captain Marvel

The Laxman Utekar directorial Luka Chuppi has shown signs of slowing down in its second week with new releases like Captain Marvel and Badla. The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, has earned Rs 56.74 crore till now.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi maintains well… Slightly affected by #CaptainMarvel wave at metros/plexes… Expected to gather speed on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 56.74 cr. India biz.”

Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy. It revolves around a small-town television reporter who falls in love with a strong and opinionated woman. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak among others.

Luka Chuppi received mixed critical reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta called the film a wasted opportunity and wrote, “The attempts at subversion, in which Guddu-and-Rashmi try their best to become legal, are welcome. But you wish the filmmakers had been braver, because this was a mainstream movie’s chance to push back against those ghastly self-styled ‘sansthas’ which prey upon young lovers in small towns.”

She added, “Khurana’s Muslim Abbas, who has the best line in the film, gets side-lined in all the majoritarianism. If you really want to kick the bigots where it hurts, you have to do it early and hard. To lament about the horrors of live-in relationships through the film, for a last-minute turnaround live-and-let-live-speech, is not enough.”