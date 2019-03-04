Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film continues to soar

Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, has been churning good numbers at the box office. Despite stiff competition from films like Total Dhamaal and Sonchiriya this week, the romantic comedy is performing well.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 18.09 crore. It earned a whopping Rs 8.01 crore on the day of its release and on Saturday, it earned Rs 10.08 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 18.09 crore.

The film is only showing an upward growth trend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2… Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs… Will cross *opening weekend* biz of #SKTKS [₹ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 [₹ 22.75 cr]… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 18.09 cr. India biz.”

The film revolves around the story of a television reporter (Kartik) in Mathura who falls in love with a headstrong woman (Kriti).

The roller-coaster ride of chaos and laughter follows when the two decide to live-in, but their traditional families join them too. What happens next forms the core of the movie.

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak among others in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.