Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film off to a good start

Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, opened to a whopping Rs 8.01 crore. The film is expected to grow during the weekend.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film has become a turning point for Kartik’s career as it is his biggest opener so far.

Not just that, the romantic comedy has beaten 2018’s blockbuster films like Raazi, Stree and Badhaai Ho, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He tweeted earlier, ““#LukaChuppi has superb Day 1… Springs a big, big surprise… Opens bigger than #Raazi [₹ 7.53 cr], #Stree [₹ 6.83 cr] and #BadhaaiHo [₹ 7.29 cr]… Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 8.01 cr. India biz.”

However, in her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “This could have been a fun, sharp film, done right. Instead, we get never-ending scenes of family members yakking, neighbours gossiping, and a few passages between Guddu and Rashmi which are meant to be sensuous and flirtatious (rolling in bed in shorts and Ts, haww, talking of ‘protection’, how forward, double haww). Aaryan and Sanon, in their first pairing, come off standard-issue Bollywood.”

The film revolves around the story of a television reporter (Kartik) in Mathura who falls in love with a headstrong woman (Kriti). The roller-coaster ride of chaos and laughter follows when the two decide to live-in, but their traditional families join them too. What happens next is the story of this romantic comedy.

This family entertainer has impressed the audience at large on the first two days of its release. The weekend will also help the film rake in good numbers at the box office.