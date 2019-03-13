Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 12: The Kartik-Kriti film is slowing down

Luka Chuppi is trying to sustain itself at the box office despite stiff competition from Badla and Captain Marvel. The Kriti Sanon-Kartik Aaryan starrer has earned Rs 69.41 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran adarsh had earlier tweeted, “#LukaChuppi is trending well on weekdays… Should cross ₹ 75 cr in coming days… Lack of major opposition [till #Kesari] will help collect an impressive total [₹ 80 cr+ on cards]… [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 69.41 cr. India biz.”

Luka Chuppi has remained steadfast at the box office through its first two weekends but it remains to be seen how the film will survive in the coming days. Taran Adarsh earlier wrote on Twitter that Luka Chuppi might cross Rs 80 crore at the box office.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy that also stars Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote, “Somewhere deep inside Luka Chuppi is the film it wanted to be: a send-up of the tiresome rituals and hypocrisies which bind socially-sanctioned relationships, and an attack on religious bigotry. But the writing and the treatment is so slack that the intent rises to the surface only occasionally.”