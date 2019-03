Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan starrer Luka Chuppi is expected to have a good first weekend with trade experts predicting that the romantic comedy will earn something around Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Girish Johar, who had earlier spoken to indianexpress.com, had said that the Laxman Utekar directorial will rake in a considerable amount of moolah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie is expected to repeat the success of the producer’s past comedies Stree and Hindi Medium.

Luka Chuppi, which released alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar’s Sonchiriya, is being pegged as a winner among the two, as far as the first box office weekend is concerned.

The movie itself has garnered largely favourable reviews from all corners. However, The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie only 1.5 stars in her review. “This could have been a fun, sharp film, done right. Instead, we get never-ending scenes of family members yakking, neighbours gossiping, and a few passages between Guddu and Rashmi which are meant to be sensuous and flirtatious (rolling in bed in shorts and Ts, haww, talking of ‘protection’, how forward, double haww). Aaryan and Sanon, in their first pairing, come off standard-issue Bollywood,” reads a section of her review.

“It’s also the kind of film which allows Pankaj Tripathi to play a cheapo who cannot keep it in his pants, which he does with full gusto. But the character (and some of his questionable lines, included strictly for laughs) also cheapens the film,” Shubhra further adds.

Apart from Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.