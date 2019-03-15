Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 13: Kartik Aaryan film chugs along

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi’s honeymoon period at the box office is slowly coming to an end. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 73.44 crore.

Advertising

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed the film will end its box office journey with a lifetime collection of over Rs 80 crore.

He shared the box office numbers on Twitter, “#LukaChuppi continues to attract ample footfalls… Current trending suggests ₹ 80 cr+ *lifetime biz*, which surpasses all expectations… [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 2.07 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: ₹ 73.44 cr. India biz.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy that also stars Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote, “Somewhere deep inside Luka Chuppi is the film it wanted to be: a send-up of the tiresome rituals and hypocrisies which bind socially-sanctioned relationships, and an attack on religious bigotry. But the writing and the treatment is so slack that the intent rises to the surface only occasionally.”