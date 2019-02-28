Luka Chuppi box office collection prediction: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer to earn Rs 5 crore on Day 1

Romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, revolves around a live-in relationship. Set in a small town, the film is directed by Lakshman Utekar and also stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Aparshakti Khurrana. After the commercial success of Vijan’s last two productions, Hindi Medium and Stree, this one too is expected to rake in moolah.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted a collection of Rs 5 crore for the film. He told indianexpress.com, “Luka Chuppi has a good star cast with Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon top lining it. Kartik, after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is on a high and he is slowly and steadily increasing his fanbase across the country and Kriti is a well-established actor. The film seems to be a desi rom-com that the families and the youth would want to watch.”

He continued, “It’s a colourful film and they have come out with a remix of many popular tracks which I believe has created decent buzz but still the chartbuster song is missing in its album. Nonetheless, awareness levels are quite high. I feel Luka Chuppi should earn somewhere around Rs 5 crore on its opening day.”

On Luka Chuppi releasing on the same day as Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya, Johar believes, “Both films have their own space at the ticket counters since they belong to different genres.”

While the Dinesh Vijan production is releasing in an estimated 2000 screens, Sonchiriya is having a tight release with 1500 screens. However, the film might face competition from adventure comedy Total Dhamaal which has been going strong at the ticket counters.

Talking about his character in the film, Kartik Aryan had earlier told Indian Express, “Guddu is a small-town boy, who does the right thing. Because of the kind of person he is, he gets stuck in situations that are hilarious.”