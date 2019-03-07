Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan film set to cross Rs 50 crore mark

Toggle Menu
Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 6: Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak among others, is all set to cross Rs 50 crore mark.

Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 6: The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer revolves around a live-in relationship.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi released on March 1 and it has been receiving immense love from the audience. The film has managed to earn Rs 45.07 crore within five days of its release.

The film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark today.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Luka Chuppi on Twitter. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi maintains a firm grip on Day 5… The trending is very good, considering Day 3 [Sun] and Day 4 [Mon; partial holiday] were super-strong… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 45.07 cr. India biz.”

Luka Chuppi has become Dinesh Vijan’s third film in a row to taste success at the box office.

Talking about the success of the film, Dinesh said, “Overwhelmed with the response! We are thrilled that the audiences have loved and appreciated the film so much. The film has held strong during the week too, and that gives us immense pride. Thank you for all making it a success.”

Laxman Utekar directorial Luka Chuppi also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak among others.

