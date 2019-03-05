Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 4: Real test for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film starts now

Luka Chuppi had a great beginning with a total collection of Rs 32.13 crore in its first weekend at the box office. Now, the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film is going to face the weekday test. However, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will emerge as a winner even on a Monday due to the partial holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Taran had shared the latest box office figures on Twitter and mentioned, “#LukaChuppi emerges a winner… Shows superb growth on Day 2 and 3… Biz doubles at many screens on Day 3… Has ₹ 30 cr+ weekend… Will remain strong today due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]… Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr. Total: ₹ 32.13 cr. India biz.”

Luka Chuppi has become Kartik Aaryan’s highest opening weekend film. His last two films Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 opened at Rs 26.57 crore and Rs 22.75 crore, respectively.

Kartik recently took to Twitter and thanked his fans for showering so much love on his character and the film. He tweeted, “Thank you for giving me my best weekend 🙏🏻❤ #SoldOut 😁😁 I tried to do something new post #Sonu and the amount of love that has been showered upon the film and Guddu is unreal… Thank you for accepting #Guddu ❤ Keep watching #LukaChuppi Saparivaar.”

While the film continues to attract rom-com fans, critics were not really impressed with the film. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, ”…you wish the filmmakers had been braver, because this was a mainstream movie’s chance to push back against those ghastly self-styled ‘sansthas’ which prey upon young lovers in small towns.”