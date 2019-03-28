Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 26: Kartik Aaryan film struggling to survive

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan’s film Luka Chuppi is finally losing steam at the box office after a successful run of three weeks. The film has begun its fourth week with low collections on Monday and Tuesday – Rs 43 lakhs and Rs 36 lakhs, respectively. While the Dinesh Vijan’s production venture has earned Rs 90.17 crore so far, the film is expected to exit theaters by the end of this week.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Luka Chuppi on Twitter. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi crosses ₹ 90 cr… [Week 4] Fri 61 lakhs, Sat 81 lakhs, Sun 97 lakhs, Mon 43 lakhs, Tue 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 90.17 cr. India biz.”

Apart from Kriti and Kartik, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Atul Srivastava in pivotal roles.

Luka Chuppi marked Laxman Utekar’s Bollywood debut. The film has received a lot of love from the audience but could not impress the critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave 1.5 stars to the film and called it a “wasted opportunity.”

Shubhra mentioned, “This could have been a fun, sharp film, done right. Instead, we get never-ending scenes of family members yakking, neighbours gossiping, and a few passages between Guddu and Rashmi which are meant to be sensuous and flirtatious (rolling in bed in shorts and Ts, haww, talking of ‘protection’, how forward, double haww).”

She added, “Aaryan and Sanon, in their first pairing, come off standard-issue Bollywood. It’s also the kind of film which allows Pankaj Tripathi to play a cheapo who cannot keep it in his pants, which he does with full gusto. But the character (and some of his questionable lines, included strictly for laughs) also cheapens the film.”