Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 25: Kartik Aaryan film trudges on in face of new releases

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy Luka Chuppi is in its fourth week now and has accumulated Rs 89.38 crore. This film is on its way out of the theaters. The film will not enter the Rs 100 club, but it is an impressive total nonetheless.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Luka Chuppi on Twitter. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi manages to hold pretty well, despite #Kesari, #Badla and #CaptainMarvel dominating the marketplace… Should comfortably sail past ₹ 90 cr… [Week 4] Fri 61 lakhs, Sat 81 lakhs, Sun 97 lakhs. Total: ₹ 89.38 cr. India biz.”

Luka Chuppi also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Atul Srivastava.

Luka Chuppi received mixed to positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 1.5 stars. Shubhra wrote, “This could have been a fun, sharp film, done right. Instead, we get never-ending scenes of family members yakking, neighbours gossiping, and a few passages between Guddu and Rashmi which are meant to be sensuous and flirtatious (rolling in bed in shorts and Ts, haww, talking of ‘protection’, how forward, double haww).”

She added, “Aaryan and Sanon, in their first pairing, come off standard-issue Bollywood. It’s also the kind of film which allows Pankaj Tripathi to play a cheapo who cannot keep it in his pants, which he does with full gusto. But the character (and some of his questionable lines, included strictly for laughs) also cheapens the film.”