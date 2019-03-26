Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 24: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film struggles

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film Luka Chuppi has finally shown a dip in collection in its fourth week. The romantic comedy is struggling against new releases at the box office. The film has earned a total collection of Rs 89.38 crore so far.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Luka Chuppi on Twitter. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi manages to hold pretty well, despite #Kesari, #Badla and #CaptainMarvel dominating the marketplace… Should comfortably sail past ₹ 90 cr… [Week 4] Fri 61 lakhs, Sat 81 lakhs, Sun 97 lakhs. Total: ₹ 89.38 cr. India biz.”

The Laxman Uterkar directorial, starring Kartik Aaryan as Guddu and Kriti Sanon as Rashmi, revolves around the concept of live-in relationship in a small-town.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Luka Chuppi one and a half stars and said that the film had the potential to be something bigger, but it failed to achieve that goal.

“This could have been a fun, sharp film, done right. Instead, we get never-ending scenes of family members yakking, neighbours gossiping, and a few passages between Guddu and Rashmi which are meant to be sensuous and flirtatious (rolling in bed in shorts and Ts, haww, talking of ‘protection’, how forward, double haww). Aaryan and Sanon, in their first pairing, come off standard-issue Bollywood,” she mentioned in the review.