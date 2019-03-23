Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 21: Will Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon film enter the Rs 100 crore club?

Luka Chuppi has entered its fourth week and is still consistently minting money. So far the film has earned Rs 86.99 crore. With Kesari hitting theaters this week, it is unlikely the movie will reach the coveted Rs 100 crore club, but it may yet pull off a surprise.

Luka Chuppi stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Atul Srivastava and others.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s box office figures. He wrote on Twitter, “#LukaChuppi trends well in Week 3, despite reduced screens/shows… [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.33 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.17 cr, Thu 63 lakhs. Total: ₹ 86.99 cr. India biz.”

He wrote in another tweet, “#LukaChuppi⁠ ⁠biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 53.70 cr. Week 2: ₹ 21.54 cr. Week 3: ₹ 11.75 cr. Total: ₹ 86.99 cr. India biz. HIT.”

Luka Chuppi received mixed to positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 1.5 stars. She wrote, ““This could have been a fun, sharp film, done right. Instead, we get never-ending scenes of family members yakking, neighbours gossiping, and a few passages between Guddu and Rashmi which are meant to be sensuous and flirtatious (rolling in bed in shorts and Ts, haww, talking of ‘protection’, how forward, double haww).”

She added, “Aaryan and Sanon, in their first pairing, come off standard-issue Bollywood. It’s also the kind of film which allows Pankaj Tripathi to play a cheapo who cannot keep it in his pants, which he does with full gusto. But the character (and some of his questionable lines, included strictly for laughs) also cheapens the film.”

Luka Chuppi’s strong word-of-mouth has carried it so far. Can it carry it all the way to Rs 100 crore?