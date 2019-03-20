Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 18: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon film chugs along

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi is still earning decent money at the box office despite new releases continuing to crowd theaters.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#LukaChuppi is trending well on weekdays… Rock-steady on [third] Mon… [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.33 cr. Total: ₹ 83.84 cr. India biz.”

Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy that revolves around a couple who are in a live-in relationship. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Atul Srivastava and others.

Luka Chuppi received mixed reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 1.5 out of 5. She wrote, “This could have been a fun, sharp film, done right. Instead, we get never-ending scenes of family members yakking, neighbours gossiping, and a few passages between Guddu and Rashmi which are meant to be sensuous and flirtatious (rolling in bed in shorts and Ts, haww, talking of ‘protection’, how forward, double haww). Aaryan and Sanon, in their first pairing, come off standard-issue Bollywood.”

She added, “It’s also the kind of film which allows Pankaj Tripathi to play a cheapo who cannot keep it in his pants, which he does with full gusto. But the character (and some of his questionable lines, included strictly for laughs) also cheapens the film.”

Luka Chuppi’s word of mouth has proven to be strong despite average critical reception.