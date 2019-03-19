Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 17: Kartik-Kriti film is winning hearts

Toggle Menu
Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 17: The romantic comedy has been performing well at the box office. Its total collection presently stands at Rs 82.51 crore.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy Luka Chuppi is still entertaining the audience even after three weeks of its release. And this is a considerable feat since the film doesn’t have big stars or a huge budget. Luka Chuppi has minted Rs 82.51 crore till now.

Earlier film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the box office figures of the movie with a tweet that read, “#LukaChuppi continues to show an enthusiastic trend during weekends… Records healthy numbers on [third] Sat and Sun [despite reduced screens/shows]… [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 82.51 cr. India biz.”

The film’s primary plot revolves around a young couple (played by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon), who are in a live-in relationship.

The film has garnered mixed reviews from all quarters, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta noting in her review, “Somewhere deep inside Luka Chuppi is the film it wanted to be: a send-up of the tiresome rituals and hypocrisies which bind socially-sanctioned relationships, and an attack on religious bigotry. But the writing and the treatment is so slack that the intent rises to the surface only occasionally.”

The movie currently faces competition from Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu film Badla and the comedy flick Total Dhamaal. It had released on March 1.

