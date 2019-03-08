Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 7: Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan film to face competition from Badla

It’s been a week since Luka Chuppi’s release and the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer has been enjoying a decent run at the box office. Despite being released alongside with Abhishek Chaubey’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya, which boasted of an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir Shorey and Bhumi Pednekar, Luka Chuppi has had an upper hand at the ticket counters.

The Dinesh Vijan presentation collected Rs 49.67 crore within six days of its release. Now, on its seventh day, it will cross the Rs 50-crore mark.

While sharing the film’s collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Luka Chuppi is already a success, but how big a success will be clear in Week 2. Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 49.67 cr. India biz.”

Happy with the performance of the movie, Kartik Aaryan tweeted, “I tried to do something new post #Sonu and the amount of love that has been showered upon the film and Guddu is unreal… Thank you for accepting #Guddu ❤ Keep watching #LukaChuppi Saparivaar.”

Luka Chuppi attracted cinemagoers with its light-hearted story and its colourful songs. However, the Laxman Utekar directorial didn’t receive the same response from movie critics.

Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film, wrote, “Somewhere deep inside Luka Chuppi is the film it wanted to be: a send-up of the tiresome rituals and hypocrisies which bind socially-sanctioned relationships, and an attack on religious bigotry. But the writing and the treatment is so slack that the intent rises to the surface only occasionally. This could have been a fun, sharp film, done right.”

Now with the release of Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla and MCU’s Captain Marvel, it remains to be seen if Luka Chuppi will continue its successful run at the theaters.