Loveyatri box office collection Day 7: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer fails to impress the audience

Loveyatri box office collection Day 7: Loveyatri hit the screens on October 5.

Loveyatri, which hit screens on October 5, has earned only Rs 8.80 crore so far. It looks like this Salman Khan production simply failed to impress the audience.

The film, directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala, opened on a decent note. Many liked newbies Aayush and Warina on the silver screen but going by the business, it looks like not much can be expected from it.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a one star and wrote in her Loveyatri review, “Sushrut aka Susu (Sharma) is a Vadodara-based lad whose dream is to start his own ‘garba’ school. He loses his heart to pretty NRI Michelle aka Manisha (Hussain), and we are steered lamely towards the oldest conflict in the book: poor amiable boy, rich ambitious girl, and of course the twain will meet after two and half dreary clichéd hours.”

Even the trade guru’s are not sharing the exact business made by Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Loveyatri now, which is also a proof of its slowing down dismal collection.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd