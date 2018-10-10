Loveyatri box office collection Day 5: Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain film faces an uphill task

Loveyatri box office collection Day 5: Aayush Sharma film is going downwards.

Loveyatri does not seem to be having a good time at the box office. Starring newcomers Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, this film has earned Rs 6.90 crore so far. The Abhiraj Minawala directorial is a Salman Khan Films production and with it, Salman has launched the career of Aayush Sharma, who is his brother-in-law.

Loveyatri has received negative reviews. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her Loveyatri review, “Sushrut aka Susu (Sharma) is a Vadodara-based lad whose dream is to start his own ‘garba’ school. He loses his heart to pretty NRI Michelle aka Manisha (Hussain), and we are steered lamely towards the oldest conflict in the book: poor amiable boy, rich ambitious girl, and of course the twain will meet after two and half dreary clichéd hours.”

While Loveyatri began stronger than Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer Andhadhun, the latter is performing much better now, thanks to positive reviews and word-of-mouth. Also in the theatres is Venom, which like many other Hollywood films before it, is giving tough competition to Bollywood releases.

