Loveyatri box office collection Day 3: Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain film picks up pace

Loveyatri box office day 3: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s film has managed to register Rs 5.90 crore at the box office so far.

Newcomers Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s film Loveyatri is sailing smoothly at the box office. The film, which released on October 5, has managed to register Rs 5.90 crore at the box office so far. While the audience seems to be giving a chance to the new entrants, the film received average reviews from critics.

Loveyatri has been holding strong against Sriram Raghavan’s latest release Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “While you are waiting for the time to pass, and it does with torturous slowness, you ask the obvious question: if the leading man wasn’t Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, would an entire film be made just to launch him? Silly question, I know, but what else do you expect when the film is smothered in silliness. ”

However, Bollywood has showered love on the new on-screen couple. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and wished Aayush and Warina good luck for the film. He wrote, “Extremely glad for Arpita and @aaysharma… love and success to u now and always! #Loveyatri”

Arpita took to Twitter ahead of the release and wrote, “I pray & hope you share the same love & acceptance with him & #loveyatri like you have always shown to bhai & the family. I would like to thank each one of you for being there & showering us with your love & support always. “

