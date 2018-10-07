Loveyatri box office collection Day 2: This Salman Khan production has an average opening

Loveyatri box office collection Day 2: Aayush Sharma film has not received positive reviews.

Loveyatri had an average opening of Rs 2.8 crore. The film is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Both have debuted with this movie, and so has the director Abhiraj Minawala. Aayush Sharma is Salman Khan’s brother-in-law. Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor also star in Loveyatri.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a negative review. She wrote, “While you are waiting for the time to pass, and it does with torturous slowness, you ask the obvious question: if the leading man wasn’t Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, would an entire film be made just to launch him? Silly question, I know, but what else do you expect when the film is smothered in silliness. Even such seasoned actors as Ronit Roy (the girl’s papa who hates the boy’s guts) and Ram Kapoor (the boy’s uncle who thinks all Indians learn how to romance from the movies) flounder. Other questions of the same nature surface, but I will spare you.”

Loveyatri is facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun. Venom, meanwhile, has beaten the two Bollywood films and emerged at the top position.

