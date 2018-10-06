Loveyatri box office collection Day 1: Aayush Sharma film to have a slow start

Loveyatri box office collection Day 1: This Aayush Sharma film has not generated enough interest.

Loveyatri is a film that serves as a launching pad for Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Abhiraj Minawala, who has served as assistant director in movies like Sultan and Fan, is debuting as a director with Loveyatri. The movie also stars debutante Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a negative review. She wrote, “While you are waiting for the time to pass, and it does with torturous slowness, you ask the obvious question: if the leading man wasn’t Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, would an entire film be made just to launch him? Silly question, I know, but what else do you expect when the film is smothered in silliness. Even such seasoned actors as Ronit Roy (the girl’s papa who hates the boy’s guts) and Ram Kapoor (the boy’s uncle who thinks all Indians learn how to romance from the movies) flounder. Other questions of the same nature surface, but I will spare you.”

Alongside Loveyatri released Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte among others. Sui Dhaaga is still going strong and will give stiff competition to Loveyatri.

