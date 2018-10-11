Loveyatri box office Day 6: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain film shows no sign of improvement

Loveyatri box office day 6: The Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain film has earned Rs 8.80 crore so far.

Salman Khan production venture Loveyatri might have been marketed well across the nation but the film has not been able to impress the audience. The film, which released on October 5, has been facing tough competition from Hollywood film Venom and Bollywood film Andhadhun. According to Bollywood Hungama, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s first Bollywood outing has managed to mint Rs 8.80 crore so far at the box office.

Even though Loveyatri has failed to show growth or positive development in terms of box office numbers, audience has been quite responsive towards Aayush and Warina. Sharing a video of fans celebrating the release of Loveyatri, Aayush’s wife Arpita Khan Sharma shared, “Truly blessed & thankful to receive this kind of love & support from each and every well wisher & Salman bhai’s fanclubs for @aaysharma @warinahussain & #loveyatri #lovetakesover”

The film has received negative reviews. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her Loveyatri review, “Sushrut aka Susu (Sharma) is a Vadodara-based lad whose dream is to start his own ‘garba’ school. He loses his heart to pretty NRI Michelle aka Manisha (Hussain), and we are steered lamely towards the oldest conflict in the book: poor amiable boy, rich ambitious girl, and of course the twain will meet after two and half dreary clichéd hours.”

Talking about the film, Aayush Sharma had earlier said in an interview to PTI, “The kind of love we are getting I feel lucky as a debutante. When I used to go for promotions and I used to wonder do people even know who I am? Slowly it started as a lukewarm welcome, to good, to an amazing welcome.”

