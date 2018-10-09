Loveyatri box office collection Day 4: Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain starrer going steady

Loveyatri box office collection Day 4: Loveyatri got lots of love from Bollywood.

Loveyatri, staring newcomers Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, hit screens on October 5. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film, produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala, has so far earned Rs 6.90 crore.

Loveyatri has also been holding strong against Sriram Raghavan’s latest release Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her Loveyatri review, “Sushrut aka Susu (Sharma) is a Vadodara-based lad whose dream is to start his own ‘garba’ school. He loses his heart to pretty NRI Michelle aka Manisha (Hussain), and we are steered lamely towards the oldest conflict in the book: poor amiable boy, rich ambitious girl, and of course the twain will meet after two and half dreary clichéd hours.”

She added, “While you are waiting for the time to pass, and it does with torturous slowness, you ask the obvious question: if the leading man wasn’t Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, would an entire film be made just to launch him?”

