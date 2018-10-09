Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Loveyatri box office collection Day 4: Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain starrer going steady

Loveyatri box office collection Day 4:  Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer has so earned Rs 6.90 crore.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: October 9, 2018 8:32:55 am

Loveyatri box office day 4 Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain Loveyatri box office collection Day 4: Loveyatri got lots of love from Bollywood.

Loveyatri, staring newcomers Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, hit screens on October 5. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film, produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala, has so far earned Rs 6.90 crore.

Loveyatri has also been holding strong against Sriram Raghavan’s latest release Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her Loveyatri review, “Sushrut aka Susu (Sharma) is a Vadodara-based lad whose dream is to start his own ‘garba’ school. He loses his heart to pretty NRI Michelle aka Manisha (Hussain), and we are steered lamely towards the oldest conflict in the book: poor amiable boy, rich ambitious girl, and of course the twain will meet after two and half dreary clichéd hours.”

HOT DEALS

She added, “While you are waiting for the time to pass, and it does with torturous slowness, you ask the obvious question: if the leading man wasn’t Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, would an entire film be made just to launch him?”

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Watch Now
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Buzzing Now
Advertisement