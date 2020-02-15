Bollywood box office: Love Aaj Kal off to a good start, Malang faces tough competition

Bollywood box office: Malang will face tough competition against the latest release, Love Aaj Kal. Bollywood box office: Malang will face tough competition against the latest release, Love Aaj Kal.

The newest entrant in the B-town, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, is off to a spectacular opening of Rs 12.40 crore, boosted by Valentine’s Day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film, “#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1… Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020… Metros excellent, contribute to the big total… Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low… Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question… Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz.”

Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead with Randeep Hooda in a supporting role. The film has also become the biggest opener for Kartik Aaryan.

Romantic action thriller Malang had a fine first week. After eight days at the box office, the Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer has accumulated Rs 41.90 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote about the Mohit Suri directorial, “#Malang is affected on [second] Fri, partly due to the reduction of screens and shows… Important to grow over the weekend *and* maintain the trend on weekdays… [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 41.90 cr. #India biz.”

Jawaani Jaaneman, on the other hand, continues to crawl at the box office. After its third Friday, it has earned Rs 27.15 crore. The Saif Ali Khan, Alaya Furniturewala and Tabu starrer had earned Rs 20.21 crore in its first week and Rs 6.66 crore in its second.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#JawaaniJaaneman [Week 3] Fri 28 lakhs. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz. #JawaaniJaaneman biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 20.21 cr. Week 2: ₹ 6.66 cr. #India biz.” The Nitin Kakkar directorial is a comedy film.

