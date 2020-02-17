Bollywood box office: Love Aaj Kal struggles, Malang set to cross Rs 50 crore mark

Love Aaj Kal opened to poor reviews. Love Aaj Kal opened to poor reviews.

Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, garnered less than impressive figures in its opening weekend. Giving the film tough competition is Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, which will soon cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures of Love Aaj Kal. He wrote, “#LoveAajKal is rejected… Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3… Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower… Tough road ahead [weekdays]… Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr.”

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Love Aaj Kal a 1.5 star rating and wrote in her review, “It’s one thing to train the lens on the confounded confusions two people straining to understand the thing between them. Each love story is the same-same but different, and who doesn’t love a lover? But it’s quite another to watch a series of awkwardly-constructed confusions unravel on screen: just what is going on, between Vir and Zoe, as they skim over the in bed-and-out-of-it-bits, slaloming between loudly-and-repeatedly stated ‘career’ choices and realising the worth of pyaar-vyaar? They are talky, but there is no frisson.”

She added, “Ali’s movies have always been heavy on dialogue which feels like it is coming from a space inhabited by the glib poet-philosopher-of-the-filmi-kind, but there has to be a limit on how bumper-sticker you want to go, because on that route there is only banality, no genuine feelings.”

Malang, meanwhile, will cross a new benchmark in its second week. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Malang puts up a decent total in Weekend 2… Will cross ₹ 50 cr on weekdays… Has weekdays to score, before new films [#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan and #Bhoot] arrive… [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 47.67 cr. #India biz.”

