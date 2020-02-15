Love Aaj Kal box office collection Day 1: Sara-Kartik film earns Rs 12.40 crore

Love Aaj Kal box office collection Day 1: Sara-Kartik film opened to a thunderous start. Love Aaj Kal box office collection Day 1: Sara-Kartik film opened to a thunderous start.

Amid mixed reviews, Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan has earned Rs 12.40 crore at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1… Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020… Metros excellent, contribute to the big total… Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low… Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question… Fri ₹ 12.40 cr. #India biz.”

The film was a Valentine’s Day release and was thus expected to mark at the box office. Earlier trade analyst Girish Johar shared with indianexpress.com, “Love Aaj Kal has a fantastic buzz. The trailer and songs have been liked a lot. The genre of the film is romantic, and love is in the air with Valentine’s Day around the corner, so it is a fantastically planned release coinciding with the celebration of love. I am looking forward to a good start for the film at the box office.”

He added, “Love Aaj Kal has Kartik and Sara. Both of them are heartthrobs of the young generation, and they are being liked a lot. Kartik Aaryan is growing with every film. He has immense talent, and he gives his heart and soul to his acting. He is being appreciated, and that love is showing at the box office. Sara is a younger version of Alia Bhatt. She has a strong fanbase too.”

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote in her review, “The last time I saw the messy feelings of pain-pleasure-exhilaration, feelings that touch you and move you, that radiate from true lovers, was in Ali’s most well-realised movie, Jab We Met, and before, in his lovely, underrated Socha Na Tha. He hasn’t managed to capture those emotions since, not in Rockstar, nor in Tamasha, and certainly not in the misfire that was Jab Harry Met Sejal.”

She further added, “But at least those movies had sparkly moments. I’m hard put to find any in this one which has characters playing familiar types. Aaryan is desperately trying to act as a lover in back-then-Udaipur-and-right-now-Delhi, but the effort doesn’t translate into anything true. Khan is perky and alive, but a captive of the flat writing that encases the film. First-timer Sharma does shyness-boldness well, and Hooda is the one I kept watching through the film, because he brings the experience of a lived-life in his character of a commitment-phobic serial-bed-warmer: the story of the older Raghu and Leena is the more interesting of the two, and you wish it had been explored better.”

